A 58-year-old woman was shot and wounded during a robbery in the Greenlake neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to Seattle police.

Witnesses reported a woman was robbed and shot in the 2300 block of North 65th Street shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter.

She was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

No suspect information or other details were immediately available.

Police said robbery detectives are investigating the incident.

Check back for updates.