SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A woman who was sexually assaulted by a Spokane police officer has filed a tort claim against the city of Spokane.

The woman is seeking $1 million in damages from the city, alleging “red flags” related to now ex-police officer Nathan Nash’s behavior were ignored, KREM-TV reported. The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted.

Nash was convicted in August on one count of third-degree rape and one count of second-degree rape in two separate incidents in which he was on duty.

The woman intending to sue says in the claim that the city’s hiring, training, and supervision of Nash was inadequate and a proximate cause of her injuries. The city allowed Nash to use his power and police uniform to prey on women he encountered during the performance of his duties, according to the claim.

The city has about two months to respond.

Nash is in custody at the Spokane County Detention Center awaiting a mid-October sentencing for the rape convictions.

Throughout his trial, Nash maintained his innocence. He was first charged in 2019 when a woman accused him of rape while investigating her case. Another woman in 2021 told police about a similar experience.