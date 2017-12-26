The 76-year-old woman was hospitalized with smoke inhalation following Thursday's blaze, which remains under investigation.

EVERETT — A 76-year-old woman rescued from an apartment fire in Everett has died.

The Everett Fire Department says the woman died Monday at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. She was hospitalized with smoke inhalation following Thursday’s blaze. The fire is still under investigation.

Another person who jumped from a balcony suffered minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.

The Daily Herald reports that many tenants were elderly and have been displaced from their homes.