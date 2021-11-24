SPOKANE — A Spokane Valley woman who was missing since Thursday was found injured in her vehicle near Blewett Pass Monday night, sheriff’s officials said.

KREM-TV reports according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office a Silver Alert was in effect for 68-year-old Lynell McFarland after her daughter reported on Friday that her mother hadn’t returned from Ellensburg.

On Monday evening, authorities canceled the alert after a Washington State Department of Transportation employee found McFarland’s 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse down a ravine over a creek along Highway 97. Police said her car slid and rolled around 100 feet from the roadway.

Chelan County first responders found McFarland injured but conscious and with signs of hypothermia, and they extricated her from her severely damaged car.

Authorities said McFarland was taken to a Wenatchee hospital, where she is expected to recover.