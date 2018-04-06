OLYMPIA — Officials say Washington state’s three national parks have received a $1 million donation from the estate of a woman who loved the outdoors.

Washington’s National Park Fund officials say the recently announced gift comes from the estate of Bette Wallace, who grew up in Washington and later lived in California.

The Olympian reported Thursday that Wallace’s niece and estate trustee Cheri Ryan said in a statement that it was her family’s honor to make the donation on Wallace’s behalf knowing it will be used for many projects.

Mount Rainier and Olympic national parks plan to use the money for a computer-dispatch system that will allow operators to monitor rangers in the wilderness. The aim is to improve employee safety and decrease response times.

North Cascades National Park plans to use the money to improve infrastructure for volunteers.

