A woman died while trying to escape from a home engulfed in flames in Sedro-Woolley.

KOMO reports that firefighters responded to the home about 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. The woman was found dead at the scene.

According to Sedro-Woolley police, the fire appears to have started in the kitchen of the house, although a cause has not been identified.

The Skagit County coroner has recovered the body of the victim and will identify the cause of death.