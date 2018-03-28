The fire appears to have started in the kitchen, although a cause has not been identified.
A woman died while trying to escape from a home engulfed in flames in Sedro-Woolley.
KOMO reports that firefighters responded to the home about 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. The woman was found dead at the scene.
According to Sedro-Woolley police, the fire appears to have started in the kitchen of the house, although a cause has not been identified.
The Skagit County coroner has recovered the body of the victim and will identify the cause of death.
Most Read Local Stories
- Russians turned away at Seattle consulate after Trump administration announces closure VIEW
- Everett man charged with sending suspicious packages to FBI, Washington, D.C.-area military bases
- Trump Russia announcement catches Boeing off guard; spying an everyday concern for defense contractor
- Seattle’s Highway 99 tunnel could open to traffic in October
- Viaduct rubble can fill Battery Street Tunnel, Seattle City Council decides