The Washington State Patrol doesn’t yet know why a 43-year-old woman lost control of her car on I-5, prompting a crash that killed her.

A 42-year-old woman died Friday night when she lost control of the Honda Civic she was driving and ended up facing sideways on I-5, just north of Boeing Field, according to Trooper Rick Johnson of the Washington State Patrol.

A Subaru Crosstrek traveling north hit the sideways car around 9 p.m.

Emergency responders took the Honda driver to Harborview Medical Center, where she died, Johnson said. The State Patrol is not identifying her until her family has been notified.

Responders also took two other people to the hospital: a 60-year-old Seattle man who was a passenger in the Honda; and a Bellingham man, 58, who was driving the Subaru. Their injuries were minor, Johnson said. A passenger in the Subaru was not hurt.

The State Patrol doesn’t yet know why the woman lost control, Johnson said.