A woman has died after falling down a steep slope Saturday at Mount Rainier National Park, the National Park Service said.

Constance Markham, 65, of Eatonville, Pierce County, fell below Ricksecker Point, in the southwest corner of the park, the Park Service said. The fall, which the Park Service said was accidental, was reported at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Searchers located her in steep, hazardous terrain and confirmed that she was deceased,” the Park Service said Sunday. “A ground team returned to the area today and she was recovered using a helicopter.”