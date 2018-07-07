A 55-year-old woman was killed Saturday night while crossing train tracks in Kent, the Kent Police Department said.
Witnesses said the woman was walking across the tracks near James Street in downtown Kent when she appeared to fall on the tracks, police said in a prepared statement. She was attempting to get back up when she was hit by the train, witnesses told police.
She was hit by a Burlington Northern freight train at around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, police said.
Police said they were working to determine the sequence of events that led to the woman’s death.
