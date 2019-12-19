A woman who was walking in a lane of Highway 516 in Kent was killed when she was hit by a vehicle early Thursday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The eastbound lanes near Old Military Road were closed for the investigation, but Trooper Rick Johnson said investigators expected to have the lanes reopened around 7 a.m.

Johnson wrote on Twitter that the driver had been headed to work on eastbound Highway 516 at about 3:40 a.m. when he hit the woman with his vehicle. He cooperated with police and did not show signs of impairment, Johnson said.

Police did not give an explanation of why the woman was walking on the highway.