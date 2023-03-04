Police say a woman was shot to death overnight in the Othello neighborhood of south Seattle, and they haven’t identified any suspects yet.

Firefighters were unable to revive the woman, during the emergency response at 2:10 a.m. Saturday morning at the 4200 block of South Othello Street, near apartments and a light-rail station. A police statement Saturday morning provided no further details.

The city experienced an uptick in homicides last year, when 55 people were killed, of which 39 died by gunfire, compared with 41 killings two years ago.

So far this year, Seattle police have responded to 11 homicides, said Det. Judinna Gulpan, a department spokesperson.

The Seattle Police Department asks people with information about Saturday morning’s shooting to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-553-5000.