One woman is dead after a King County sheriff’s SUV struck her parked car Saturday on a street in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. along a commercial stretch of southbound Airport Way South near South Nebraska Street.

A King County Sheriff Transit Police SUV struck the silver car from behind, and the woman, who was in her 30s, was in a passenger seat, Seattle Police Department spokesperson Patrick Michaud said. She died at the scene.

Investigators believe the deputy “probably lost control of the vehicle while having a medical emergency,” Michaud said.

Emergency crews extricated the deputy from his vehicle and brought him to Harborview Medical Center. He suffered serious injuries, but was alert and undergoing tests around 2 p.m., a Sheriff Department spokesman said.

The woman’s car struck a utility pole, a commercial building and two other vehicles that were unoccupied. No other injuries were reported.