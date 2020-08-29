One woman is dead after a King County sheriff’s SUV struck her parked car Saturday on a street in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. along a commercial stretch of southbound Airport Way South near South Nebraska Street.
A King County Sheriff Transit Police SUV struck the silver car from behind, and the woman, who was in her 30s, was in a passenger seat, Seattle Police Department spokesperson Patrick Michaud said. She died at the scene.
Investigators believe the deputy “probably lost control of the vehicle while having a medical emergency,” Michaud said.
Emergency crews extricated the deputy from his vehicle and brought him to Harborview Medical Center. He suffered serious injuries, but was alert and undergoing tests around 2 p.m., a Sheriff Department spokesman said.
The woman’s car struck a utility pole, a commercial building and two other vehicles that were unoccupied. No other injuries were reported.
