One woman was killed and two people were injured in a one-car crash Wednesday night near Renton, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials responded to the scene at Southeast 192nd Street and 148th Avenue Southeast, the Sheriff’s Office tweeted around 7 p.m. The woman died there, and the other two people have serious injuries, according to the tweet.

Detectives believe speed was a factor.

No further information was immediately available.