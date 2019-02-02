A woman survived 35 minutes submerged underwater in her car in Everett because she had been trapped in an air pocket, allowing her to breathe, authorities said.

Fire departments from Everett, Marysville, Lake Stevens and Snohomish County responded to the overturned vehicle in a ditch along Home Acres Road just after 5 a.m. Saturday. Photos from the scene show the front of the car was fully submerged in the mud and water while the back end was largely underwater, as well.

Firefighters went into the water and were able to rescue the women inside the car after 35 minutes of submersion, and took her to a local hospital, according to the Everett Fire Department.

It’s not clear how she ended up in the ditch. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.