A woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition after a fire began in a multiunit residential building in West Seattle on Friday evening.

The fire began around 6 p.m., according to the Seattle Fire Department, and by 6:30 p.m. it was out, and crews had rescued the 79-year-old woman from the room where the blaze began.

A fire spokesperson said he didn’t know how many people were inside at the time, but that the entire building was evacuated. No other injuries were reported.

Seattle City Council President M. Lorena González, a candidate for mayor, lives with her family in the building, which is in the 4400 block of 44th Avenue Southwest near the West Seattle Junction. She tweeted later Friday night that she, her husband and her daughter were not home at the time.

“I am grateful to Seattle Police Department, the Seattle Fire Department, and our first responders for their efforts to stop the fire from spreading further and for their rescue efforts,” she said on Twitter.

It was not clear Friday night whether González’s residence had been damaged. González has been a member of the City Council since 2016 and council president since 2020.

No further information about how the fire began was immediately available.