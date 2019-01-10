The victim, who is in her 60s, is at Harborview Medical Center.

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver in Renton on Thursday evening, according to the Renton Police Department.

The collision happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Stevens Avenue Southwest, the department said on Twitter.

The victim, a woman in her 60s, is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center, according to hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

Further information was not immediately available.