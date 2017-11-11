Traffic investigators are looking into the cause of the collision, police said.

A woman hit by a King County Metro bus in Seattle on Friday night was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

A No. 26 bus had stopped on a transit island — between the sidewalk and traffic lanes — at Fourth and Jackson, in the Chinatown/International District, around 8:25 p.m., said Scott Gutierrez, a Metro spokesman. After the driver left the stop heading north, the bus hit the woman.

The woman, who is in her 50s, was taken to Harborview Medical Center, said Seattle police spokesman Patrick Michaud. He said traffic collision investigators are working to determine what led to the incident.

The driver of another bus witnessed the incident and called it in, Gutierrez said. He said both bus drivers are on leave pending the outcome of the agency’s investigation, which is standard protocol.