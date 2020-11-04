A 58-year-old pedestrian was killed Wednesday night when she was hit by a driver in Seattle’s Bitter Lake neighborhood, police said.

The woman was trying to cross Aurora Avenue North at North 137th Street around 6 p.m., according to the Seattle Police Department. The driver was going south on Aurora Avenue when she hit the woman.

Medics attempted to provide live-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene, police said.

The driver did not exhibit signs of impairment, and no arrests have been made, a police spokesperson said Wednesday night.

No further information was immediately available. Detectives from the Police Department’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad are investigating the death.