KOMO-TV reports firefighters responded to the apartment complex at about 8:05 a.m. Monday on reports of a fire at the Hampton Heights Apartments.

Tukwila emergency manager Marty Grisham says smoke and flames were coming from one unit in the building when crews arrived.

Authorities say a woman was found inside the apartment. She was removed by firefighters and pronounced dead.

Authorities say no foul play is suspected. The cause of the fire is under investigation.