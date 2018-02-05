Authorities say no foul play is suspected in the Monday morning fire at Hampton Heights Apartments. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Authorities say a woman was pronounced dead after a fire at her apartment in Tukwila.
KOMO-TV reports firefighters responded to the apartment complex at about 8:05 a.m. Monday on reports of a fire at the Hampton Heights Apartments.
Tukwila emergency manager Marty Grisham says smoke and flames were coming from one unit in the building when crews arrived.
Authorities say a woman was found inside the apartment. She was removed by firefighters and pronounced dead.
Authorities say no foul play is suspected. The cause of the fire is under investigation.