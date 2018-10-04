The suspect is a 60-year-old former boyfriend who had a history of violence toward the victim, according to Puyallup police.

Puyallup police said they found a woman dead inside an apartment Thursday who may have suffered “homicidal domestic violence,” and a suspect has been arrested.

The woman, 40, was found in the apartment in the 2500 block of South Meridian at about 2:25 a.m., according to an emailed statement from the Police Department. Officers were conducting a wellness check after she was reported to have missed work the day before.

The suspect is a 60-year-old former boyfriend who had a history of violence toward the victim, said Scott Engle, a spokesman for the Puyallup Police Department.

“Our understanding at this point is that there is a history between the victim and suspect based on our initial investigation,” Engle said.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office is investigating the cause of death.