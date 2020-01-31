A woman was found dead inside a vehicle that caught fire late Thursday on Spokane’s South Hill.

The Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident, which officers responded to shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday near 27th Avenue and Fiske Street.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

27th Avenue was temporarily closed while police investigated, but it has since reopened to traffic.

Further information was not immediately available on Friday morning, but police expect to release more information later today, said police Sgt. Terry Preuninger.