Police believe she may have been shot, but a medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

A woman died Thursday night outside of a house in South Seattle that doubled as an illegal marijuana grow operation.

She was found outside of a home on the 7100 block of 44th Avenue South, with possible gunshot wounds, according to the Seattle Police Department. Medics attempted CPR, but she had died at the scene.

Investigators entered the house and found a marijuana growing operation as well as signs that someone had tried to break into the home, according to authorities.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.

Cause and manner of death will be determined by the King County Medical Examiner.