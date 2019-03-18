Fire crews responded to the double-wide mobile home about 10:45 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a fire.
BONNEY LAKE — A woman was found dead after an overnight fire at a home in Bonney Lake.
KOMO reports that crews responded to the double-wide mobile home about 10:45 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a fire, said Chuck King, assistant chief of East Pierce Fire & Rescue.
Smoke and flames were spewing from the home when the first crew arrived.
One team began battling the blaze while a second team entered the home. The crew that entered the home found a woman dead on the floor in a bedroom, King said. No other information was immediately available about her.
The fire remains under investigation.