A woman died while paddle boarding in the Snoqualmie River Thursday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, in her 50s, was paddle boarding with family members through a popular section of the river when the lanyard connecting her to her board caught on a snag in the water, a preliminary investigation found.

Around 2:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received calls reporting the drowning. Bystanders and dozens of first responders attempted lifesaving measures before the woman died, the office said.

It is unclear whether the woman or anyone else in her group was wearing a life jacket, but “nothing suggests that the victim was wearing one at the time of this tragedy,” said Sgt. Eric White, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.