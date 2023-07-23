A 20-year-old woman drowned in Twin Lakes Park in Marysville on Sunday morning, according to city officials.

Her body was recovered just after 1 p.m. by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office dive team.

The woman was swimming with her sister early Sunday in the south lake. At one point, the sister got out of the water to get clothes from her car and heard splashing that she assumed was the woman getting out of the water. But when she came back to the lake, she could not find her.

The woman’s sister called a friend to help look. Around 4 a.m., a Marysville police officer was doing a routine check at the park when he came across the man and woman looking. They said they’d been searching for the woman for about two hours.

More officers arrived and searched but could not find the woman. The Snohomish County dive team responded, too.

A Marysville police drone operator found a body just outside of the marked swimming area, where the water was about 12 feet deep. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the woman’s identity and cause of death.