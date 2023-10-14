A 52-year-old woman drowned this week at Ruby Beach in Olympic National Park, the National Park Service reported Friday.

Susan Newcome, an Indianapolis resident, was recreating in the beach’s tidal zone around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a wave swept her underwater, according to a news release.

She was unresponsive when bystanders recovered her about eight minutes later, the news release said. Bystanders and first responders administered CPR at the scene, and Newcome was evacuated by helicopter to Olympic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The National Park Service is investigating the incident.

Ruby Beach is located off Highway 101 in Jefferson County, between La Push and Kalaloch.