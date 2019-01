The woman was struck in the roadway at Colby Avenue and Pacific Street around 5:45 p.m.

A woman died after being hit by a car in Everett Tuesday evening, according to the Everett Police Department

She was struck around 5:45 p.m. in the roadway near Colby Avenue and Pacific Street, Everett police spokesman Aaron Snell said.

The intersection was closed around 6:30 p.m. as detectives interviewed witnesses. No further details were immediately available, Snell said.