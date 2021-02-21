A 44-year-old Seattle woman died Sunday morning after the car she was driving left the ramp from northbound Interstate 5 to Highway 520 and rolled, ejecting her into the grassy median.

Seattle Fire Department medics performed CPR on the woman as she was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where she died.

The woman was not wearing a seatbelt, the Washington State Patrol said in a report on the incident, which occurred just before 10 a.m.

The vehicle she was driving, a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta, came to rest on the ramp from westbound 520 to I-5. No other vehicles were involved. The woman’s name was not released pending notification of her next of kin.