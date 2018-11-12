The man told officers that he had hit the woman after getting into an argument with her about his son's death, police said.

A man is accused of killing his dead son’s girlfriend in Mountlake Terrace Monday morning during an argument that ended with him striking her in the head with a “bat-like object,” according to police.

Mountlake Terrace police responded at 12:25 a.m. to a call from a 43-year-old man who said his son’s girlfriend was on the ground and unconscious after he hit her, according to an emailed statement from the city’s police department.

Officers arrived at the 23600 block of 53rd Avenue West, where they found a 29-year-old woman dead on the driveway “with massive trauma to her head.”

The man told police that he had hit the woman after getting into an argument with her about his son’s death, caused by a drug overdose, while she was there to pick up some of her belongings, the statement said. He was arrested and taken to the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of a second-degree domestic-violence murder, it said.

The county medical examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.