A 62-year-old woman from Shelton was killed early Saturday morning when her car which was disabled on southbound Interstate 5 was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Her Toyota Prius was disabled in the right lane shortly after 3 a.m., “possibly with no lights on,” according to the Washington State Patrol report.

A Toyota Camry driven by a 48-year-old Auburn man slammed into the back of the Prius.

The woman died at the scene of the crash near the Boeing Access Road in Tukwila. Police did not release her identify pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Camry was injured, taken to Valley Hospital and discharged a couple of hours later at 7 a.m.

The police report said no drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, and the cause is under investigation.