YELM, Wash. (AP) — Police say a woman died in Yelm after she burned in a fire.
The Olympian reports that emergency responders were called at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday to a field near Rhoton Road and Quail Meadows Court Southeast.
It’s an area where the homeless are known to camp.
Police Chief Todd Stancil says the woman was thought to be in her 20s or 30s.
Investigators are trying to determine whether the incident was accidental or a suicide. Stancil says they don’t know whether the fire was set or she was trying to put it out.
Stancil says there was no indication that it was a homicide.
The woman was thought to have been there for the past three or four days.
Information from: The Olympian, http://www.theolympian.com