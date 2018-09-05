Multiple agencies and a King County Sheriff's Office helicopter responded to reports that a woman had fallen down a cliff.
A 64-year-old hiker died when she fell on Kendall Katwalk, a feature of a popular trail near Snoqualmie Pass.
Multiple agencies, including Eastside Fire & Rescue, Bellevue Fire Department, Snoqualmie Pass Fire & Rescue and a King County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, responded to reports that a woman had fallen 100 yards down a rocky cliff about 12:30 p.m., according to authorities.
The helicopter, Guardian 2, was unable to reach the woman due to the risk posed by terrain and wind, King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said.
“She is quite a ways on that trail, so search and rescue is going to have to get her,” he said.
