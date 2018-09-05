A woman died after her SUV crossed the center line of Highway 202 and hit a double dump truck near Sammamish about noon on Wednesday, according to Washington State Patrol.

The dump truck rolled over and the driver was able to escape the cabin before the truck was engulfed in flames, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said Wednesday. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries , Johnson said.

The hillside near the accident also caught fire. The Redmond Fire Department, King County Fire District 27 and Eastside Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

The woman died at the scene and had yet to be identified, Johnson said. State patrol is investigating the crash.

“We know that the SUV crossed the line and hit the dump truck, but we don’t know why,” Johnson said.

Highway 202 between 292nd Avenue SE and Tolt Hill Road was closed for cleanup, which Johnson said would take a while.