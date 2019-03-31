A woman died after falling in the water near Cedar Ponds Lake in Snohomish County on Saturday night, according to a sheriff’s office spokesman.

Just before midnight, authorities received a 911 call that the woman had gone over a waterfall near the lake, about 12 miles southeast of Monroe, according to Lt. Jeff Brand with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies spotted the woman in the water below a steep canyon area, Brand said, and she appeared to be dead. Because of the darkness and terrain, the county search and rescue team had to wait until Sunday morning to reach her body, he said.

The woman is believed to be 29 years old and from the Everett area, Brand said. Her name was not released.