A woman was killed Thursday when she was hit by a driver on Beacon Hill, police said.

Medics were called to the 3700 block of South Pilgrim Street around 11:15 a.m. for a report of an injured person on the ground, according the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter. Crews notified police as she was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she later died.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the woman died after being struck by the motorist, police said.

The Seattle Police Department is asking witnesses and anyone with information about the incident to call the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at 206-684-8923.

No other information was immediately available.