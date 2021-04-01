Traffic detectives from the Seattle Police Department are investigating a fatal motorist-pedestrian collision on Lake City Way.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a woman was driving a Honda CRV northbound in the 13300 block of Lake City Way when she struck a female pedestrian in the roadway.

Medics transported the 53-year-old pedestrian to Harborview Medical Center. Police learned the day after the collision that the pedestrian had died.

The driver stopped at the scene and was interviewed by an SPD Drug Recognition Expert, who found no signs of impairment.

The pedestrian was reportedly not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.

No charges or arrests have been made at this time, and the identities of the pedestrian and driver have not yet been made public.

The Seattle Department of Transportation have been working in the Lake City area to improve pedestrian safety. Workers recently installed crossing signals and markings at the intersection of Northeast 125th Street and 28th Avenue Northeast, where a hit-and-run driver fatally injured a 77-year-old woman about 18 months ago.