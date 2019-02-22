The woman was crossing a section of the highway, which is lined with housing developments, without streetlights or crosswalks when she was hit, according to the sheriff's office.

A woman was struck and killed by a driver while crossing Maple Valley Highway on Friday night, in an area with no streetlights or crosswalks, according to a tweet from the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was crossing the highway at Southeast 253rd Place just before 7 p.m. when she was struck, according to the sheriff’s office. There are housing developments to each side of the highway there, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, who remained at the scene, did not show signs of impairment, according to the sheriff’s office.

The highway was closed Friday night as officials investigated.