A woman died and three other people were seriously injured in a car crash in Tukwila on Monday night, according to police.

The collision occurred around 8 p.m. in the 12000 block of Tukwila International Boulevard. Witnesses told police that a driver going southbound crossed over the centerline and struck a northbound car head-on, police spokesman Victor Masters said.

The driver of the northbound car died and her passenger was seriously or critically injured, Masters said. The passenger was taken to Harborview Medical Center along with the two occupants of the other car, who were also seriously injured, he said.

Tukwila police said the road would be closed Monday night as they investigated the cause of the crash.