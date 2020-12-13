Jim Brunner
Seattle Times staff reporter

A woman was critically injured in a South Seattle fire Sunday night, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the fire on the fourth floor of an apartment building, the fire department said in a tweet. While the blaze was contained by sprinklers to a stovetop, the building had extensive water damage.

An adult woman was transported in critical condition to Harborview Medical Center with injuries from the fire, the department said.

The city’s real-time 911 dispatch service reported the fire response starting at about 7:30 p.m. at 5270 Rainier Ave. S.

That’s the site of Rainier House, a 50-unit supportive housing complex run by Downtown Emergency Services Center, for single adults with mental health and substance-abuse disorders, or other disabilities, who have spent long periods living on the streets or shelters.

