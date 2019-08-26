An Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been issued for a mother and daughter who were reported missing from Mill Creek on Monday morning, according to Mill Creek Police.

Gabriella Harkness, 22, and Chiara Harkness, 1, are believed to be with David Merino, who authorities say has a history of domestic violence against Gabriella Harkness. A protection order was in place, authorities said, and “the manner in which the mother and infant left is unexplained and suspicious.” They were last seen in the 16000 block of 27th Drive Southeast in Mill Creek, police said.

Police described Gabriella Harkness as about 5 feet inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair. The baby, Chiara, weighs about 20 to 25 pounds and was last seen wearing a dress with blue flowers.

Merino is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 180 pounds.

They are associated with a white 2016 Volkswagen GTI with the California license plate 7RYB200.