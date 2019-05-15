TACOMA — A woman charged with vehicular homicide after a deadly crash last year has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Defense attorney Michael Stewart told the Pierce County Superior Court on Tuesday that 26-year-old Win Gikonyo was suffering from hallucinations when she crashed into the car driven by 60-year-old Marianne Burton.

The News Tribune reports Burton died at the scene of the Tacoma crash in April 2018.

A state hospital psychologist earlier this month diagnosed Gikonyo with “unspecified schizophrenia spectrum or other psychotic disorder.”

Authorities say that blood tests showed Gikonyo wasn’t intoxicated when she drove faster than 100 mph before crashing.

In a letter read in court by Stewart, Gikonyo apologized to Burton’s family, saying she hoped they could forgive her one day.