Detectives are seeking witnesses to a collision in SeaTac involving a hotel shuttle bus that killed one man and injured several others.

The collision occurred on International Boulevard just north of South 176th Street around 1 p.m. on July 25. Officials believe a shuttle bus from the Seattle Airport Marriott was heading north when a car heading south crossed a median and hit the bus, flipping it onto its side.

Bryan R. Panzanaro, 45, of New York, was killed. Seven other people, including the driver of the car, were injured and treated at hospitals. Panzanaro and three of the injured shuttle passengers were airline and airport-services company ABM Aviation leadership, according to an ABM Industries spokeswoman.

The King County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the collision, is asking those who witnessed the collision or knows someone who did to call 206-263-2140.