Local News With the moon nearly full, swimmers take a late-night dive Originally published August 15, 2019 at 12:49 pm Swimmers jump off the diving board at Madison Park Beach on Lake Washington in Seattle Wednesday. (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times) Share story By Erika Schultz Seattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Police departments confront ‘epidemic’ in officer suicides August 15, 2019 Top NASA official gets look at next moon rocket August 15, 2019 Boise says no to Ada County landfill wastewater August 15, 2019 Autistic boy stabbed with syringes, and nurse loses license August 15, 2019 More Photo Galleries Seattle’s ‘Pianos in the Parks’ event aims to build neighborhood camaraderie Dance performance brings movement and color to the Seattle waterfront Seattle festival celebrates Arab culture Erika Schultz: eschultz@seattletimes.com.