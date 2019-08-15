Local News With the moon nearly full, swimmers take a late-night dive Originally published August 15, 2019 at 12:49 pm Swimmers jump off the diving board at Madison Park Beach on Lake Washington in Seattle Wednesday. (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times) Share story By Erika Schultz Seattle Times staff photographer Related Stories EPA reverses approval for poison traps used by ranchers August 15, 2019 Doctors suspect vaping behind dozens of lung illnesses in U.S. August 15, 2019 Humpback whale stranded, euthanized south of Newport August 15, 2019 Witness: Plane made ‘aggressive’ moves before fatal crash August 15, 2019 More Photo Galleries Seattle’s ‘Pianos in the Parks’ event aims to build neighborhood camaraderie Dance performance brings movement and color to the Seattle waterfront Seattle festival celebrates Arab culture Erika Schultz: eschultz@seattletimes.com.