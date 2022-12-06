Do you have the right identification to travel by plane domestically in 2025?

The Department of Homeland Security announced Monday that enforcement of stricter identification standards for air travel from the Real ID Act is postponed, again, fromMay 3, 2023 to May 7, 2025.

Despite the name “Real ID,” it is a federal law, not a specific piece of identification. Congress passed the act in 2005 in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and set minimum security standards for driver’s licenses and ID cards issued by states.

The law was supposed to take effect in 2008 but has been delayed more than once amid pandemic-related lags at motor vehicle branches.

“Just because DHS has delayed the deadline doesn’t mean Washington residents should delay in making sure they have what they need. We anticipate that as the new deadline approaches, demand for enhanced licenses and IDs will increase,” said Rob Wieman, a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Licensing.

Starting in 2025, anyone traveling by plane domestically or visiting certain federal facilities, like Joint Base Lewis-McChord, will need one of the following Real ID-compliant forms of identification:

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

Foreign passport

A Real ID-compliant state driver’s license or ID card

A green card or permanent resident card

U.S. military ID

Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID

Border crossing card

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employment authorization card (I-766)

Other forms of identification approved by the TSA

In Washington, a Real ID-compliant form of state identification means either a Washington enhanced driver’s license or an enhanced ID card. Wieman said since these can only be obtained in person at a licensing office, people who need one should make an appointment as soon as possible.

About 1.3 million Washington residents already have an enhanced driver’s license or ID card, he said, making up about 20% of the state-issued licenses and IDs in circulation. Nationwide, about 49% of state-issued IDs in circulation are Real ID-compliant, The Washington Post reported, citing information from the American Travel Association.

Washington residents who have passports or a U.S. passport card do not need an enhanced driver’s license or ID card to fly domestically.

While many states’ Real ID-compliant identification cards have a star at the top, Washington’s does not. Instead, the Washington enhanced licenses and IDs can be identified by an American flag featured on the card, the pink banner at the top, or the words “Enhanced Driver’s License” on the pink banner.

In recent years, Washington has issued standard IDs with the words “Federal Limits Apply” at the top, to distinguish them from enhanced driver’s licenses,

To apply for an enhanced driver’s license or enhanced ID in Washington, you will need documents that establish the following:

Proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a valid U.S. passport or certificate of citizenship

Proof of your identity, such as a valid driver’s license or passport

Proof of a valid Social Security number, such as a Social Security card or W-2

Proof of Washington residency

Proof of every time you have legally changed your name since birth, if applicable

For more details on how to apply for an enhanced driver’s license or ID, visit st.news/WAREALID.

A enhanced license costs $131 if issued in 2022 and $115 if issued in 2023 or 2024. An enhanced ID costs $96, lasting for six years, or $128, lasting for eight years. Upgrading your Washington driver’s license or ID card to an enhanced version costs $7 for each year remaining on your license.