Naturally occurring levels of a harmful toxin have dropped enough that Washington state is allowing limited digging for razor clams.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the opening of Copalis Beach for three days of razor clam digs after testing showed acceptable levels of domoic acid. The beach was opened during night low tides on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Monday, Jan. 23, and will be open also on Wednesday the 25th.

Domoic acid is a toxin produced by certain types of algae. Shellfish such as razor clams can accumulate it within their edible tissue. It can be harmful or even fatal to humans if consumed at high enough levels.

WDFW will announce future digging opportunities when marine toxin tests show it is safe to do so.

“We’ll continue to closely monitor toxin levels in razor clams and hope to get Long Beach, Twin Harbors and Mocrocks reopened as soon as clams are safe to eat.” said WDFW coastal shellfish manager Dan Ayres.

You can find more information on the WDFW’s website.