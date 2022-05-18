By
Seattle Times photo producer
Most Read Local Stories
- What Seattleites vow to never wear again
- Storm blows into Seattle area, but weather is in for bright change soon
- Amid baby formula shortage, American Academy of Pediatrics shares new guidance. Here's what to know
- These are the most popular baby names in WA
- Idaho Gov. Little turns back Trump-backed challenger VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.