MOUNT VERNON — Cat-sized carnivores related to weasels were released in North Cascades National Park as part of a continuing effort to reintroduce the furry mammals into forests in Washington state.
The Skagit Valley Herald reports six fishers that were captured in Alberta, Canada, were released Wednesday near Newhalem.
Jeff Lewis, a biologist with state Department of Fish and Wildlife, says radio transmitters were attached to the animals so wildlife biologists can track their movement.
The release was the first in the North Cascades. Agencies plan to release about 80 of the animals through 2020.
Since 2008, wildlife officials have released nearly 160 fishers in other areas of the state.
Fishers disappeared in the mid-1900s after their habitat declined from logging and development and their furs were overharvested.