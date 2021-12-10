SPOKANE — Wolf advocates are questioning why the state of Washington allowed a livestock owner to kill a juvenile wolf on Wednesday, despite the lack of any new livestock conflicts in the area since Nov. 15.

The Center for Biological Diversity said an adult male wolf from the same pack was already killed on Nov. 18 for preying on livestock.

“Why did state officials allow the killing of this wolf without waiting to see the effect of previously shooting another animal from this family?” said Amaroq Weiss, senior wolf advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity.

Between Aug. 25 and Nov. 1, four incidents of livestock predation on animals belonging to two separate livestock owners were documented in southeastern Washington. A new wolf pack consisting of five adults and four pups was suspected.

Two yearling female wolves from this pack were struck and killed by vehicles and found Nov. 5 and Dec. 5, respectively, the center said.

Department staff killed an adult wolf on Nov. 18, and gave the livestock owners permission to kill a second wolf, without waiting to see if killing the first wolf ended conflicts, the center said.

Gray wolves are listed as endangered under state law throughout Washington.